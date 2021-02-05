Passengers rescued after 2 days at sea

Crew on the tug Yomba came across the adrift vessel and its passengers 36 nautical miles north-east of Madang and 15 nautical miles south-east of Bagabag Island.

All 14 passengers were taken on board and given food, hot showers and most importantly, safe passage to Madang.

Captain Kari Motu and his crew of seven seafarers were on their way to a project for an oil and gas client at Simberi Island, New Ireland Province, when they came across the adrift banana boat at 2.32am. Captain Motu immediately notified Pacific Towing’s headquarters in Port Moresby and the very relieved 14 men were brought on board. The tug was then redirected back to Madang with the banana boat in tow.

Operations Manager, Gerard Kasnari, who coordinated the emergency rescue and liaised with the Search and Rescue division of the National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA), reported that the 14 men saved by the Yomba and its crew were exceptionally lucky to be alive. “Their engine had failed and they’d already been drifting for 2 days – I’m not sure how much longer they would have lasted.”

“These kinds of marine safety incidents happen far too often in our waters – engines fail, boats are overloaded, lifejackets aren’t used, petrol runs out, some operators are even drunk,” he stated.

“People need to be far more vigilant.

“The NMSA has excellent resources and safety advice on its website and invests in important marine safety education. We all need to follow their advice and maritime rules if we want to stay safe on the water.”

Having safely delivered the 14 survivors to the authorities in Madang by approximately 9am, the Yomba and its crew turned around and headed en route once again to Simberi Island.