Passam Equipped With Computers

More than 450 students will have access to 40 brand new computers.

The computers, valued at more than K100’000, were bought and given to the school by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) as part of its corporate social responsibility to the education sector.

The donation includes accessories to compliment the computer lab set up.

School principal Samson Pitiki expressed that the school and students have been in dire need of computers for a long time. He said the request for this significant donation was made in 2018 to companies, and former students, with the aim of setting up the computer lab. Mr Pitiki added that the new machines will help students access up-to-date information for projects and assignments.

The schools ICT classes will now be in full swing as well.

