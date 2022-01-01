A partnership in health

The women in the CMCA are now stepping up to take on community responsibilities including medical support.

Obo Health sub-center Officer in Charge, Junlai Nawalin, made a call for an urgent medivac that took place on December 1 2021. In response, the Middle Fly Women & Children Association provided funds for the medivac.

A helicopter was quickly dispatched by OTML Community Relations, Aviation, and the Tabubil Hospital team to Obo in the Middle Fly and safely transported the patients to Kiunga.

OIC Nawalin attending to the patients, communicated with Dr. Kevin from Rumginae and Dr. Yakea from Kiunga Hospital for an urgent referral of the patients, saying that the mother was into active labour, experiencing difficulty as the baby was lying in a transverse position.

Another mother was suspected with cancer of the left breast resulting in swelling in the neck, leading to difficulty in eating, drinking and sitting upright. A third patient had an inflamed appendix, presenting severe abdominal pains and required urgent referral for treatment.

These life-saving exercises were facilitated by OTML and OTDF in partnership with the Middle Fly Women & Children Association, Kiunga and Tabubil Hospital medical staff. The medivac is part of the association’s health support program.

Kiunga team was on standby at the airport with Raymond Walo, Public Officer for the women’s association, Kiunga Hospital staff and OTDF Program Services staff.