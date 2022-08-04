Partnership Enables Services In Coconut Sector

The activities involve Coconut Planting programs, Downstream Processing, Research and Development on pest and diseases, farming systems and breeding.

KIK Managing Director, Alan Aku, said currently they have Coconut Development Officers in 9 of 14 coconut growing provinces working with the Provincial Division of Agriculture and Livestock and district extension officers.

“Recently, our officers in partnership with local leaders of Murukanam village in Madang Province established a coconut model farm to demonstrate coconut farming systems and seed nut nursery for seedling distribution to local farmers,” he said.

This has also paved the way for MiBank, who have and will continue to open bank accounts for coconut farmers including financial literacy programs to help coconut farmers manage the money they get from white copra production and sale.

KIK will embark National Agriculture Research Institute and Fresh Produce Development Agency who will facilitate post-harvest and marketing trainings for farmers.