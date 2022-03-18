Partnership For Elections Needed

This was one of the messages stressed at Transparency International Papua New Guinea’s (TIPNG) Election Awareness Information Workshop for Central Province held this week.

The workshop which was attended by civil society representatives from the province, who received an update from the Central Province Election Manager, Deputy Provincial Administrator, and Police Commander on the status of 2022 National General Elections within the province.

Participants included; PNG Rural Development Inc, Rigo Garona Inc, Waima Charity Foundation, Thaoanama Corporative Group, Imuagoro United Church Youth Ministry, UPNG Central Students Union, UPNG Abau Students Association, Kairiku & Goilala Association, Salvation Army Kwikila, and Caritas PNG

Participants were able to ask about the roll update for Central, raised concerns about one day polling and draw attention to the need to ensure women and persons living with disability were able to vote. In addition to the update on electoral activities within the province, workshop participants received a presentation from Ombudsman Commission on the qualities of a good leader.

“Transparency International Papua New Guinea is grateful for the support from our partners in the PNG Electoral Commission, the RPNGC, the Central Provincial Administration and the OC to deliver this workshop with the people of Central Province,” said Deputy Director Partnerships and Policy, Yuambari Haihuie in a media statement.

“With only one month remaining till the issues of writs on April 28th, we must all work together with the PNG Electoral Commission to ensure our elections meet the requirements in our National Constitution. “We are grateful to the Central Province Election Manager for stressing that while his office aims to finalise the electoral roll for Central Province by 20th March, they will strive to ensure that enrolment for eligible voters as per the Constitution is open up until the issue of writs,” he stated.

Mr Haihuie said it is now on citizens to stay informed about the elections, and make their vote count.

The Election Information Awareness Workshop is an activity under TIPNG’s Building Elections Integrity through Partnership (BEIP) Project, which is funded by the #AusPNGPartnership.

Workshops have been conducted with Civil Society and election partners across eight target provinces in all four regions. In addition to receiving updates on provincial update status, participants have been informed of their rights and responsibilities as voters and the election schedule and processes.