Partnership driving academic excellence

To achieve this goal, six universities in PNG have received funding to implement Academic Strengthening Projects in their selected faculties, in partnership with universities in Australia.

This initiative provides an excellent opportunity for PNG university staff to enhance their skills and competencies, update course content, and engage in PNG-related activities that align with their teaching and scholarly interests.

Australian universities also benefit from this partnership by gaining opportunities to participate in PNG-related academic activities and enhance their academic collaboration.

Recently, the University of Goroka (UoG) partnered with UNIQ to conduct a baseline study on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs in UoG.

Dr. Kainaro Kravia, Team Leader for the Academic Strengthening Project and Head of the Department for School of Education, said: "It was a great opportunity for the team to have professional dialogues with STEM specialists to ensure relevance to STEM curriculum teaching and teacher training at UoG.”