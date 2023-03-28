Partnership to develop Gender Equality Plan

She said PNG women should be able to be made aware of the events as information was key in growing and expanding their networks.

“We will be developing a new International Gender Equality Strategy, the foreign Minister has announced that. We have got a new ambassador for gender equality who a lot of people here will actually know, she will not be just devoting time to PNG but globally as well we’re super lucky to have her,” said Loundes.

“The foreign Minister has also launched a Pacific feminist fund still a bit new, and for those who don’t know we have recently launched our new PNG Women lead program it’s a five-year program.”