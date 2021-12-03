Partnership To Address GBV, Child Abuse

This follows after a conclusion of a two-day program held on upskilling front-line workers in the country that assist family and sexual violence survivors and their children.

The training program is a collaboration in training safe house staff on how to be familiar with the different respective areas, and equips them better on how to help mothers and children when they require assistance from safe houses. In most cases, the children go either alone or with their mothers.

The Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) is the only mandatory body that conducts training for the Community Child Protection Volunteers and Child Protection offices in PNG.

Within the course of the training, a MoU was signed as an understanding between the CSO’s and the government to work in collaboration in minimizing GBV.

Deputy Director for Program and Compliance, Otto Trur, addressed the participants and other dignitaries on the importance of the training.

“The law as we have taken our participants through, the last two days including today. The Lukautim Pikinini Act has been a law since 2015. This is the law in the country now that promotes and protects the life of children in the country,” said Mr Trur.

He added, “For this law to be fully implemented throughout the country, we need to train our officers, officers in the field, especially the child protection officers as well as our partners.”

Executive Officer for CIMC PNG, Wallis Yakam thanked the participants and partners for their collaboration during the training program and for the continued hard work, they perform in their respective areas in assisting children and mothers.

“I am grateful that the government is partnering with Civil Society at this stage. This partnership is evidence of what we want to do together to help in addressing GBV plus child abuse, and all that happens in our communities,” said Mrs Yakam.

She hopes that the training program will extend to the other centres as most of the issues faced are also out of the nation’s capital.