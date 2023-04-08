Partners to share plans on supporting SEZ

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said these partners will also speak during the Summit about how they will partner the Ministry and Department.

“The Department of Lands will talk about how they will work to deliver state titles to landowners who want to be involved in SEZs. I want the landowners to not just be given ILGs but state titles that their land has commercial value.

“KPHL will tell us how many power stations they will build to help us with energy following an MoU signed last month for them to supply energy to all SEZs. We need a competent and reliable energy partner.

“Telikom will tell us how they will provide communication, Water PNG will talk about how it will partner us to deliver water where required, and the Department of Works and Highways will talk about the Connect PNG Program. We will tell them what economic roads to be built first through the program,” said Minster Maru.

“So different partners will be invited to come and present and make a commitment during the Summit that they will partner our Ministry and the Department in this journey. We are seeking partners who can really deliver and we are going to work with them.”

Minister Maru said he hopes to see the start of three or four SEZ this year.

“We are not going to talk anymore; we will go beyond the talk and beyond the policy to making it happen.

“We, as the Ministry and the Department will do our very best to deliver a very good Summit, provide a good opportunity for everyone to have their input, and we will arrive at the final policy and law and structures that will anchor and drive the development of SEZs based on world’s best practices,” added Minister Maru.

“In the Summit, for the first time, we will provide the draft SEZ Masterplan, draft SEZ policy

and the amended legislation that is aligned to the new policy. The SEZA will also for the first time present the requirements that need to be met to apply to be an SEZ. Right now, every district wants SEZ, but they will have to follow the process and apply. If they meet the requirements, then they will get a tick. Therefore, it is important that everyone attends this Summit,” added Minister Maru.