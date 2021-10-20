Partial lockdown of Waigani Supreme and National courts

In a statement issued by Jack Kariko, Secretary for the National Judicial Staff Services, the scale down came into effect on yesterday 19 October. It will be lifted next Tuesday 26 October.

Kariko said only urgent court matters will be heard during this partial lock down period.

Further, the statement stated that all staff are required to get vaccinated and are required to show the ‘green vaccination card’ before they can be allowed entry into the premises.

The notice also applies to all court users.

“From Tuesday, 26th October 2021, staff will be required to show your green vaccination card before being allowed to enter the Court premises. The NJSS Sheriff and Security Division will strictly enforce this ‘no green vaccination card, no entry’ instruction forthwith.

Any staff that has not been vaccinated is required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result to the Sheriff/Security officers before they can access the Court premises.

Kariko said the measures in place are to ensure that the Judiciary not only continues to provide services, but also maintain its duty of care and responsibility to its staff.