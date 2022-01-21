Parliamentary Committee For Alcohol Considered

Member for Goroka, Aiye Tambua called on the government to establish a parliamentary committee to ensure proper policies, regulations and controls are put on cheap alcohol that are easily accessible to many in the communities.

In the last session of Parliament in 2021, MP Tambua introduced a bill to increase the penalty for the production of dangerous drugs. He highlighted a recent incident that shut down Goroka town all because two young men had consumed cheap alcohol, got drunk and started a fight that escalated.

“Ol drink displa bia, Live Lave. Na kainkain bia na wine. Kainkain ol cheap bia stap inside lo displa kantri blo umi, especially lo hap blo mi Goroka.” (They drank Live Lave and all sorts of cheap beer and wine. There are a lot of cheap alcohol in our country and especially in Goroka)

“If we can set up a Parliamentary committee to look at the issue of this cheap beer coming into the country. Creation of the alcohol industry in this country. How can we monitor and whose monitoring it? Na policy blo alcohol inside lo displa country?”

Prime Minister James Marape responded positively to the MP’s concerns and assuredthat the house that a parliamentary committee will be setup to address issues concerning the cheap high content alcohol in the country.

“Let me assure him through his question. The committee that he wants us to setup to look into the issue of cheap alcohol and where it is coming from, we’ll set this committee up so that it get going.

“The committee on the cheap alcohol and consumption of alcohol in our country can be looked at, so that they assist us with a better policy at arm’s length from the executive government and for our consideration,” the Prime Minister added.

In a supplementary question, Member for Moresby Northeast, John Kaupa supported the sentiments shared by MP Tambua.

MP Kaupa said the issue of alcohol-related problems existed also in the National Capital District and thus, the city authority has met with the licensing commission and will soon be issuing notices to producers of cheap alcohol.

The MP also stated that the Internal Revenue Commission would need to review its laws that allows the entry of certain high content liquor into the country.

In response, Prime Minister Marape acknowledged that the issue of alcohol consumption has gone beyond what it should be in the country.

The PM said the new committee would review the tax margins on these products, including the margins in as far as IRC is concerned. However, the PM Marape expressed that the government does not want to make alcohol expensive, but will strive to make sure it is sold and consumed in the right manner.