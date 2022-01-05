Parliamentarians pay respect to Late Akoitai

The Late Akoitai passed away on Friday 17 December, 2021. As is protocol, the late MP’s casket was given a Lie-In-State ceremony in the grand hall of Parliament House.

Acting Speaker of Parliament Koni Iguan led the Prime Minister and the MPs to pay their last respect to Late Akoitai in the presence of his immediate family.

“Honourable Akoitai was an icon for the people of Bougainville,” said Prime Minister James Marape.

The funeral service is underway at the Reverend Sioni Kami Memorial Church. After the funeral service, the casket will be brought to the family residence at Taurama, and then to the funeral home to overnight.

The casket of the Late Akoitai will depart for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville at 10am tomorrow. President of the Autonomous Region and Members of the House of Representatives will take over the Funeral Program in Buka.