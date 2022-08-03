Parliament scheduled for 9th

In a National Gazette No.G600 dated Monday 1st August, 2022, the Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, conferred by Section 124 of the Constitution and Section 1 of the Organic Law on Calling of Meetings of the Parliament, after consultation with the outgoing Prime Minister and Speaker, have fixed the given date on which Parliament shall meet for the first time after the 2022 National General Election.

The new time and date set for this was done after the date of the Return of Writs of writs was moved from July 29th to 5th August, as only less than half of the 118 parliamentary seats were declared.