More members are beginning to file in. There are now 14 MPs on the floor.

Three Members of Parliament have made their way onto the floor, they include Kandep Open MP, Don Polye, Imbonggu Open MP, Pila Niningi, and Chuave Open MP, James Nomane, and New Ireland Province Governor, Sir Julius Chan.

At 2:04pm, Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan called a suspension till a quorum is reached.

As off 2:34pm, Parliament is still not in session.