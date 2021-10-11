Parliament Resumes Tomorrow

The motion for Parliament to resume tomorrow was moved by the Minister for National Planning and Monitoring Rainbo Paita on Monday 13 September 2021.

Passed in that Parliament Sitting on Monday 13 September were three major bills:

National Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2021

Public Finances (Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021, and the

District Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Also in that session, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Koni Iguan informed Parliament of the death of MP for Middle Fly, the Late Roy Biyama, and the suspension of Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Bulolo Open, Sam Basil from his duties with full pay, pursuant to Section 28 of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership Court.

In tomorrow’s sitting, the passing of Sir Pita Lus and Sir Silas Atopare will be observed, and a possible update on the Pasca A Project and preparations for the reopening of Porgera Mine.