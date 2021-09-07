Parliament resumes today

Previous sessions saw the passing of the Amendments to the Public Services Management Act 1995, Medical Registration Amendment Bill 2021 and the Oil and Gas Papua LNG Project Amendment Bill 2021.

In a press conference on Friday 3 September 2021, Minister for Petroleum Kerenga Kua said the Oil and Gas Papua LNG Project Amendment Bill 2021 will be subject to a redraft.

Kua said, “Some late ideas have popped up and we going to have to redraft the bill again.”

Discussions in debates in the previous sessions surrounded details of the FASU report and the identities of the Politically Exposed Persons, the Jomard passage, disagreements on the passing of the Public Services Act, the government’s stance on COVID-19 policy and vaccination in the work place and several others were debated.

