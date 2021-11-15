Parliament Resumes November 16

Parliament sitting that took place on October 12 and 13 consisted of:

Prime Minister James Marape ordering Minister for Health and HIV/Aids, Jelta Wong, to look into the issue of patients from Central Province turned away by NCD doctors while seeking medical treatment. Sir Puka Temu raised the concern during question time.

Minister for Transport, William Samb, calling on the Government to increase grants allocated to the National Maritime Safety Authority annually. The call was made during presentation of the NMSA Report. The current grant is K2 million on average annually.

Minister for Education, Jimmy Uguro, highlighted the challenges faced by the Education Department in the ‘2020 Annual Report.’ The department’s major difficulties experienced in 2020 were financing of core functions and schools, infrastructure and provincial capacity to provide education services.

Minister Ugoru said the need for increased funding to implement the new school structure of 1-6-6, which needs huge capital investment among other pressing issues.

In tomorrow’s sitting, an update on the Government’s plans for the country’s economy moving into 2022 will be handed down.