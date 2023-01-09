Parliament resumes for GG’s appointment

The main agenda of the day will be the appointment of the new Governor General of Papua New Guinea after. Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae’s six-year term expires next month, February 2023.

Sir Bob was appointed as the tenth Governor General in 2017, replacing Late Sir Michael Ogio.

According to the Organic Law on the Nomination of Governor General, whenever the office of Governor-General is vacant, or is about to become vacant, the Speaker shall:

(a) on the first sitting day of the Parliament after the vacancy occurs, or the need to elect a new Governor-General occurs, as the case may be, notify the members of the Parliament of the vacancy or of the imminent vacancy; and

(b) at the same time fix a date, being a date not later than 10 sitting days after the day referred to in paragraph (a), for the conduct of a ballot to decide the person to be nominated by the Parliament to fill the vacant office; and

(c) call for nominations to fill the vacancy.

The office of the Governor-General was created on 16 September 1975, when PNG gained independence as a sovereign state and an independent constitutional monarchy.

Since then, 10 individuals have served as Governor-General.