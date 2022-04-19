Parliament Resumes

The questions came from Governor for West New Britain Sasindran Muthuvel, Goroka MP, Aia Tambua and Angoram MP Salio Waipo.



Of the allotted 45 minutes for questions, only 15 minutes were used.



Meantime, Prime Minister James Marape has assured parliament that the Government will implement all the recommendations in the UBS report. The Commission of Inquiry into the UBS report finalised its findings last month. Marape says he will not leave any stone unturned.



"The Government will do everything to implement the recommendation in the finding of the UBS inquiry." PM Marape also outlined that the government has passed legislation to correct some legacy issues of past governments.



"We have passed many legislations that will benefit our future generations in the years to come.



"We better correct the laws before it's too late," he said.



Parliament had been adjourned to tomorrow morning.