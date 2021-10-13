Parliament resumed

In yesterday’s sitting, 64 members of Parliament were present.

At question time, Member for Pomio Open highlighted the severity of the huge number of COVID-19 cases.

Kapavore said there are 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 245 deaths.

The MP asked the Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS to provide vaccination and transmission statistics, in addition to providing information on an alternative treatment plan.

In regards to the 245 unfortunate deaths; how many were vaccinated and unvaccinated; for those who are admitted in the hospitals with COVID-19, how many are vaccinated.

Minister Wong responded by clarifying that there is no alternative treatment plan apart from the COVID-19 vaccines now in country. He also stated that there is a drug that is being tested in Australia that could be made available soon to PNG.

Parliament will resume today at 10 am.