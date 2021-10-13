 

Parliament resumed

BY: Marysila Kellerton
08:36, October 13, 2021
Parliament resumed at half past 2 yesterday afternoon. A minute of silence was observed in respect to Papua New Guinea’s 7th Governor-General Chief Sir Silas Atopare, and late Sir Pita Lus, one of the country’s founding fathers.

In yesterday’s sitting, 64 members of Parliament were present. 

At question time, Member for Pomio Open highlighted the severity of the huge number of COVID-19 cases. 

Kapavore said there are 22,000 COVID-19 cases and 245 deaths.

The MP asked the Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS to provide vaccination and transmission statistics, in addition to providing information on an alternative treatment plan. 

In regards to the 245 unfortunate deaths; how many were vaccinated and unvaccinated; for those who are admitted in the hospitals with COVID-19, how many are vaccinated.

Minister Wong responded by clarifying that there is no alternative treatment plan apart from the COVID-19 vaccines now in country. He also stated that there is a drug that is being tested in Australia that could be made available soon to PNG.

Parliament will resume today at 10 am. 

