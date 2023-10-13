Parliament passes 2023 supplementary budget

When presenting the supplementary budget, Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said it is based on Papua New Guinea’s economic strength, despite all the global economic challenges surrounding the country.

Ling-Stuckey said, “A supplementary budget that allocates an additional K771 million, lifting the 2023 Budget to a record level of K25,338 million in expenditure.

“All in the context of on-going budget repair, a drive to surplus by 2027, and the option to repay all our debt by 2034.”

The Treasurer says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank agree that growth is expected to be 6.6 percent in real terms, even after allowing for inflation.

He stressed, “This is the strongest three-year economic growth since the peak of the PNG LNG construction period.”

He further announced that the Non-Tax Revenue Administration Act is now expected to sweep an extra K200 million in revenues on top of the original estimate of K459 million.

He did not fail to address concerns about this measure, stating, “Fundamental budget principles are that all forms of government revenues as a whole determines the relevant priorities.”

Overall, the treasurer presented that the national supplementary budget has an estimated K821 million extra to allocate. These extra revenues are committed to delivering the government’s major policy changes such as in areas of law and order, education and health and the Household Assistance Package

A major element of this 2023 supplementary budget is in the context of higher commodity prices, thus reducing the size of the budget deficit by K50 million down to K4.9 million. The government is looking to reduce the budget deficit by a further K1 billion as part of the 2024 budget itself.