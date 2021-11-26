Parliament Approves Connect PNG Bill

This legislation guarantees 5.6 percent (equating to K1 billion per year) of forecasted revenues annually to fund the Connect PNG Road Infrastructure Development Programme from 2020-2040.

The Connect PNG Bill finally got an approval from the Members of Parliament. Seventy-eight Members passed the legislation, including the support of the Opposition.

Prime Minister Marape said the aim is to achieve 100 percent road connectivity for PNG by 2040.

He added that the country could have been fully connected some years ago, however, previous governments did not see the importance of roads for PNG’s development.

“My Government has seen that without connecting the country with better roads, we will still lag behind on all development indicators. PNG is categorised as lower middle income country and placing it on 155 out of 185 countries on the Human Development Index.”

With this legislation in place, the Prime Minister has directed the Department of Works to get to work. He said the mainland must be connected by road so people can drive from Wutung Border Post in Sandaun Province to East Cape in Alotau, Milne Bay Province.

“I would like to see our people from the Momase and Highlands regions celebrate our 50th Independence anniversary in the National Capital District in 2025. I would like to see the people of West and East New Britain provinces fully connected by road, so that opportunities for socio-economic development are harnessed through accessibility.

In terms of rolling 20-year programme, the Government will develop, rebuild and sustain 16,200km of strategic roads comprising 4200km of Priority National Roads, 1800km of strategic Missing Link Roads (new road constructions), 9000km of provincial and district roads and 2000m of bridges.