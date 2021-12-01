Parl’t awaits Boundaries Commission report

The Prime Minister was responding to questions from Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo.

"Kairuku Hiri is a huge electorate (with) a population of close to 200,000 people.

"Service delivery is lacking in my district because I cannot be doing everything given the huge land mass and population in my district.

"Now that the Boundaries Commission has completed their awareness, when will the Parliament deliberate on the report?

"Are we going to split the electorate in this term of Parliament?" Isoaimo asked.

Prime Minister James Marape responded saying Parliament will deliberate on the report once the Boundaries Commission finalise it and present it on the floor.

"I know we are running late in this Parliament term, in terms of sitting days and in respect of the recommendations the report will contain.

"From the preliminary report I received, Kairuku-Hiri is qualified as well as three other districts,” said the Prime Minister.