Parkop urges business owners to support road project

On Monday 15 February 2021, various structures, including those housing business operations were demolished to make way the four-lane highway.

Governor NCD Powes Parkop issued a statement today, calling on affected property owners along the corridor of the 4-lane road development from 9-Mile to Laloki, to cooperate and support the contractor in executing the project.

Governor Parkop made this call after property owners, whose structures have were demolished, had asked the city authorities to respect their business and property establishments along the road corridor.

He sid, "We are fully supportive of our business men and women. We also fully support the National Government policy on SME which we have started to roll out in the City. The road corridor for the 9-Mile to Laloki Bridge has to be secured for the construction to commence and the exercise taking place is to secure that road corridor so work can start.”

"Unfortunately, some business premises are affected as they encroach on the road easement or corridor. Most of those effected do not have physical planning or building board approvals so they were illegal from the beginning," Governor Parkop said.

The National Capital District Commission said the demolition was legally done.

The Governor said while they support the business community and the national government’s policy on SME, the road corridor from 9-Mile to Laloki Bridge, was secured for construction to begin.

"It not an easy decision and action to take and we feel the pain and loss these entrepreneurs are going to suffer but we have limited choice. The road upgrading will eventually improve business environment and opportunities along that road corridor and in that part of our city generally. These investments and that we have done before in the entire Bomana roads will lift the value and business potential of the Laloki, Bomana and 9-Mile areas,” the Governor said.

Governor Parkop explained that the business structures that were demolished, had encroached on the road easement, and do not have physical planning or building board approvals, making them illegal.

He also said adequate notices were issued to entrepreneurs, in an effort to mitigate the impacts of the demolitions.

The Governor said those who have legal approval and permits and are affected will be compensated, on a case-by-case basis, to help them recover their losses.