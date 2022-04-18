Parkop upset over delay in GBV Secretariat

Governor Parkop said K7million has been allocated, however the relevant agencies are slow in setting up the office.

He made this statement following the harassment of a woman in public by a crowd of rowdy men outside the Gordons Bookmakers area in Port Moresby, over the Easter Weekend.

“The strategy was adopted in 2016 and launched in 2017. It is only this year that the Government allocated K7 million to start rolling out the strategic plan after so much advocacy and push.

“We are allowing such behavior to continue through our procrastination in rolling out the strategic plan. We are in the 1st quarter of the year, almost 2nd quarter and I am disappointed that we have not formalized the National Secretariat.

“Budget allocation of K7million is already done. The Department for Community Development, DPM and the Prime Ministers Department must get the processes going to set up the secretariat, appoint its CEO and staff and get the strategies to roll out now,” he added.

He said NCDC has allocated funds this year to increase the size of police reservists at shopping malls, markets and bus stops to monitor such behaviors.

The governor has extended his heartfelt sorrow to the victim after the video of the incident was circulating on social media Facebook.

Police is yet to establish facts of the incident.