Parkop Responds To Violence Case

Governor Parkop was responding to his daughter in-law’s alleged involvement in the violent attack of another woman; a case that is now before the courts.

The Governor, Co-Chair of the Special Parliamentary Committee to end Gender Based Violence, stressed that he maintains his position in ending GBV, regardless who the perpetrator is, and for whatever reasons claimed to justify the act of violence.

However he is saddened his daughter-in-law Quinnie Mick, is in court to answer for her alleged involvement in a violent incident.

He said while the law takes its course, he will provide necessary support for his son and daughter in-law, including counselling.

Mick’s case started this week at the Waigani committal Court. She was charged with deprivation of liberty, armed robbery, threat to kill and unlawful assault.