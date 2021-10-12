Parkop Promises Assistance

A number of families had lost their homes to arson following retaliation over the death of a young man in Baruni Village last month.

Governor Parkop reaffirmed the city’s commitment to supporting the families who had their homes torched.

He assured the affected families that lost a family member and those that have lost their homes, that the city would step in to mediate the peace process and assist in building new homes for those that had theirs destroyed.

“We are here committed to support you all. I want to assure all the families and relatives, we are committed to supporting you all to ensure that we achieve that outcome to build 11 or 12 houses,” Governor Parkop said.

In the meantime, he appealed to the affected families to keep the peace. He stated that the city would support the council and families with tents that are an immediate requirement.

Governor Parkop also acknowledged the 10 points outlined in an agreement by the council of villages at the Baruni area to maintain peace.

“In leading the way those 10 points that we agreed to are very important points to maintaining peace.”

Governor Parkop said the future of those involved and their families is dependent on the choices they make moving forward.