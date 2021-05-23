Parkop pledges K20,000

He made the commitment during the launching of the UPNG Southern Highlands Medical Students Union fundraising target of K2.5 million in Port Moresby on May 20th.

The students’ union, in collaboration with Mendi General Hospital, aim to purchase a CT scanner for the hospital.

Governor Parkop, while pledging K20,000, commended the students for taking a bold stand.

“I appeal to the leaders of SHP that support must be given to this worthy cause because it is all about saving the lives of the people you represent,” he reminded.

“I am not from Southern Highlands Province but I am a leader of the people of SHP and it is my desire to create a better society, a peaceful society, a healthy society for our people. And at all costs, as leaders, we must provide for our people; as leaders we must care for the health of our people. That is the reason why they have chosen us to be their leaders.”

The CEO of Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr Paki Molume, said: “A doctor cannot be a doctor if the vital medical equipment in the hospital is lacking. A medical equipment and a doctor work hand in hand to save lives.

“Therefore, I commend the UPNG SHP medical students for coming up with this initiative; it is a worthy cause to save lives.

“CT scan machine is a very vital medical equipment that helps to diagnose the disease and helps the doctor to give the right treatment. The cost of purchasing a CT scanner is too expensive, however, nothing is impossible when hearts and minds are put towards one particular cause.”

While Parkop pledged K20,000, Oceanic Construction Limited presented a cheque of K50,000 and Registrar General, Cooperative Society of PNG, Joseph Igipa, pledged K20,000.

Other contributions were also made by individuals, heads of various government departments and business houses.