Parkop pledges funding to MHCTI

Governor Parkop made a commitment of K170,000 to the Catholic learning institution in an event witnessed by the Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko.

The funding will assist in building the state-of-the-art technical institution. The provincial superior of the Don Bosco society in PNG and Solomon Islands, Fr. Gregorio Bicoming honoured the small but ceremony.

“The Salesian Sisters who are also present in around 97 countries are also here in PNG since 2001. Today 20 years of valuable presence with the same goal and mission of Don Bosco to help the young, particularly the marginalized girls and women to become good and productive citizens of this country,” Fr. Gregorio said.

He said as it is the Sisters’ cherished dream, it is also the society’s dream that one day they will start their own school in PNG.

“I am happy that the Mary Help of Christians Technical Institute will be a milestone in their history to contribute in the spiritual human intellectual or holistic development of the young of PNG.

“This dream will not be realized without the assistance and generosity of our donors and benefactors, particularly to the office of Governor Powes Parkop and Mr Tkatchenko,” said Fr. Gregorio.

He appreciates the pledge to the Catholic Church in education across the nation, thus he is not hesitant to contribute generously to yet another educational institution run by the Church to benefit young Papua New Guineans.

Governor Parkop said that without the help of the Catholic Church in the city and the country, the government will not be able to reach many young people.

He did not have a cheque to deliver at this time but promised it will be delivered before construction work begins.