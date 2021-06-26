Parkop congratulates Member-elect

Governor Parkop said Samuel’s overwhelming victory should be the beginning of a new era.

His win comes at a time when Governor Parkop and Motu Koitabu Assembly are working in collaboration to improve the lives of the indigenous people.

He said under his Motu Koita Modernisation initiative, major developments have been delivered, citing clean water projects, Boe Vagi Road and Hanuabada market project.

“We need to extend these initiatives to the other villages, including a new health centre at Metoria in Hanuabada,” Governor Parkop added.

He said he hoped to continue the working relationship.

“Our NCD Board welcomes him on board. We are looking forward to working with him in the next eight months before the next elections.”

Governor Parkop also congratulated everyone else who contested the by-election. He reminded everyone that there was no failure in life but only lessons learnt.

“In any race, there is always one winner and the by-election was no different. For more than 20 years, elected members of Moresby North-West have been working in isolation to the detriment of the people,” Parkop stated.

“A lot needs to be done in North-West, including lifting the villages, ending settlements, improving and extending health and education facilities, improving security and providing more opportunities for young people which needs combine efforts and attention.”

(Member-elect for Moresby North-West, Lohia Boe Samuel)