Parkop condemns NCD violence

“It is a very sad day for our capital city and our country. I am shocked to see such grotesque type of violence in the capital of our country and in broad daylight,” Parkop said.

Mr. Parkop was shocked by the public display of violence where men armed with bush knives attacked people on the streets in the vicinity of Vision City and Sir John Guise Stadium at midday yesterday. The scene was captured live on social media.

Unconfirmed reports said the attackers were supporters of certain candidates in certain electorates in the National Capital District.

“I condemned this incident in the strongest sense and I will not tolerate it. It is totally unacceptable and no justification will be valid for such unacceptable behaviour. Nothing justifies such violence,” said Governor Parkop.

Parkop said he had requested the Police hierarchy last week to increase security in the counting centres as he was concerned about the tension and security risks.

Governor Parkop declared the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent had not informed him of the security measures that were put in place. He said NCDC as part of the Election Steering Committee in the City, is expected to support the Electoral Commission where requested, including providing support to the Police, but he is not aware whether NCDC has assisted Police with their security plan for the election in the city or not.

“I do understand that the security capacity in the country is stretched but this must immediately be improved now. We can’t take things for granted. We must protect the electoral process and at the same time protect our people to the highest level possible.

“I will ensure those who committed this grotesque acts of violence must be arrested and charged and if their candidates are also involved in the planning of these acts of violence they too be arrested and charged,” he added.

Parkop said the recent violent attacks could have been prevented if there had been a security plan to follow in the delivery of the elections in the city.

“The unfortunate killing of the woman at ATS on 11 July during polling in North East could have been avoided too if we had prepared well and delivered as scheduled,” Parkop added.

“I call on all candidates to restrain their supporters. Show leadership now. Not just after declarations or when one is holding public office, but now when we are seeking position of leadership for our people and our country. I will do a full statement once I have all facts and details. I ask all city residents to continue to take care while out and about until all these counting period has come to an end and a new Government is formed,” said Governor Parkop.

Widespread rumours of more attacks and killings continued into the night yesterday and as of this morning, streets were almost deserted as many city residents stayed away from public roads for their safety.