Parkop calls for land tenure release

He took the National Government to task yesterday during parliament sitting to unlock unused land tenures around the country through the National Housing Corporation and the Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

Governor Parkop said vacant State lands must be freed up to settlers, public servants, individuals, and corporate citizens who have the financial capacity to develop them.

Parkop was commenting on the statement by the Housing Minister Dr Kobby Bomareo about the affairs of the National Housing Commission (NHC) on Tuesday’s parliament sitting, Governor Parkop said Papua New Guineans possess the financial capacity to build decent homes, but land availability is inadequate.

"Lack of security of tenure is contributing to lots of unplanned and poor development in our towns and cities country-wide," he said.

He shared that the country’s major problem is the unplanned developments at settlements in NCD and other urban centres.

He however pointed out a number of options which could solve the national housing and settlement problem, including granting the people security of tenure to the land.

He pointed out that NHC had stopped investing in creating new suburbs with housing development since independence.

Parkop invited fellow MPs to 9-Mile Rouna Quarry, where his Settlement to Suburb Upgrade Project was piloted. He provided solutions to ending settlements while providing land to the people for affordable, decent homes.

He also called on NHC and other housing developers to partner with NCDC and other utility service providers to invest in roads, power, water, and sewerage to make house prices affordable.

Parkop further proposed that investments must be made in apartments due to land shortage in the urban cities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso commended Governor Parkop and Moresby North-East MP John Kaupa for being solution-oriented leaders in the housing and lands space.