Parkop Appreciates Partnership

He expressed satisfaction of what partnerships can do at the signing of partners’ MoU during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Metoreia Health Centre on Wednesday 7th December, 2021, which will serve the Motu-Koitabu people.

They will now be able to have their own health centre, Metoreia Health Centre at the Hanuabada village in Port Moresby.

Governor Parkop said the National Capital District Commission, under his leadership cannot deliver services on our own. It needs partnerships.

“Partnership in our diplomatic sector and it’s in the private sector too. We need partnership with the church and in the community. This is the recipe that make things happen that we must embrace and celebrate.”