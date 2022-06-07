Park shares Tree4Life inistiative with schools

The response has been encouraging and the team has gone out to various schools and supporting corporate houses, planting 1,009 trees for World Environment Day on June 5, 2022.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s horticulture team, with the supervision of its Team Leader Junior Muli, managed to successfully carry out tree planting activities throughout the week to five schools and two business houses.

“Schools are always chosen for this particular program with the view that children are the future of the nation,” said Muli.

“Whatever the children learn today will go a long way in terms of being responsible members of the society and taking care of the environment.”

Port Moresby Nature Park handed out free seedlings for planting to Roku Primary School, Tuhava International Primary School, Ororo Primary School, St Therese Primary School, Kilakila Secondary School and Jubilee Secondary School.

Apart from schools, the Port Moresby Nature Park also provided similar support to business houses in their tree planting activities for World Environment Day.

The Park said the ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the British High Commission, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and Skal Port Moresby.

“With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as we advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and Natural Environment.”