Park Rewards Visitors

The Nature Park’s current promotion connects people to wildlife through a ‘Locate & Win’ Selfie Sticker challenge, which is COVID-19 Safe and self-directed.

There are four exclusive wildlife stickers placed in various locations around the Park for visitors to locate and take ‘selfies’ with in order to participate in the promotion. Participants are required to upload their ‘4 Selfies’ in front of the wildlife stickers onto Port Moresby Nature Park’s Facebook Page, tagging as many friends as they can.

The activity has fast become a favorite among kids; hence, parents and guardians are welcome to enter the promotion with their kids’ ‘selfies’ using their Facebook profiles for parental consent.

This weekend will be the final weekend where families can participate in the activity. All four wildlife stickers will be up at their various locations until 12noon on Monday 22 November, when the draw will be done at the Port Moresby Nature Park.