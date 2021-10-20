Park promotes local artisans

Despite the setbacks experienced by business houses through COVID-19 flight and freight restrictions, the gift shop has been consistently stocking up its many gift items, promoting PNG’s culture through its various displays, thanks to its network of local artisans.

One such artisan who benefits through this community network is Max Tuhi. Max hails from Morobe and resides in Port Moresby. He has been providing unique hand-painted side bags of which he supplies to the gift shop to sell at between K15 – K20 each.

Max says he is happy to provide this service to the Park as it enables him to market his products to more people while at the same time, sustain his family daily.

There are some very unique items for sale at the Nature’s Gift. One such item is the traditionally crafted mosquito coil holder which is supplied by another craftsman named Frank Eafeare.

This new product has quickly become a favorite, not only for its affordable price but mostly because of its quality of being both environmentally friendly and fire-proof.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s Guest Relations Manager, Grace Giaruva said she is always happy to see local craft dealers earn themselves some money to sustain their families through this difficult time through their sale here at the gift shop.

“It is a win-win situation for both Nature Park and the local artisans. We are grateful for this community that we have created where we all support each other in driving business growth both individually and as an organization,” stated Giaruva.

The Nature’s Gift shop sells a wide range of gifts and souvenirs for all ages with crafts from all regions of Papua New Guinea. Visiting the Nature’s gift shop and making a purchase ensures the support of local artisans as well as helping the Port Moresby Nature Park maintain its 30-acre gardens and welfare of more than 350 resident native animals.