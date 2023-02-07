 

Pariwa express concern at capacity issues

11:54, February 7, 2023
The Madang Provincial Government has called on the National Government to address enabling infrastructure that will most likely affect the development of Special Economic Zones in the country.

Governor Ramsey Pariwa who was part of Minister Maru’s delegation to Thailand last week expressed concern at the lack of infrastructures such as road accessibility, electricity problem and lack of water supply in the country.

“Thai companies have expressed interest to invest in PNG, if we are able to provide land, electricity, bridges, roads wharfs and enabling infrastructures,” he said.  

The Governor expressed confidence at Thai Investors to help PNG in its endeavor to develop Special Economic Zones including the failed PMIZ project in Madang.

