Pariwa commits to develop Andarum

Governor Pariwa addressed the people of Manam at Zogari village in Potsdam Care Centre recently when delivering 20 metric tons of Indonesian rice from the Papua Province of Merauke.

Madang Pariwa has announced that out of the three possible scenarios of the future of Manam people, he had decided on the resettlement at Andarum permanently. That is a choice between, remaining in the care centres, returning to the island or to resettle at Andarum.

“As a the government responsible for Madang, looking into the future I will develop Andarum because tomorrow in 20 years and 50 years time, the population of Manam will increase; and it will be impossible to keep living in the Care Centres,” Governor Pariwa said.

The people who had been living in Care Centres for almost 20 years had waited in vain to be resettled, but now they are being given alternatives of settlements to choose from.

“Whoever wishes to go to Andarum, may go, whoever wishes to remain in the Care Centre, you can stay, whoever wants to go back to the island like Baliau villagers, that’s ok too. But as a responsible government for the Manam people and the Madang province we must make a decision to secure the future of Manam people,” he said.

Pariwa reminisced the history of the Manam volcano eruption in 2004 when he was a student in grade 11 at Malala Catholic Secondary School. Unfortunately the situation didn’t change until now as the governor of the province he is determine to change the status quo, including assisting students to tertiary education.

“We gave scholarship to students attending tertiary institutions. Please you must follow procedures to apply for this and take ownership of your benefit. Come to my office and get it,” Pariwa urged.

He warned the people of fraudsters who might take advantage of this benefit, and urged them to meet him in person in his office to advance with the educational assistance to relieve parents.

“So 75 percent of our students we have sent them to school this year with 3,000 students from Madang attending school. Next year we are planning to increase the funding so that we can fund more students to attend school,” Pariwa said.

He said for this year it is a trial run but hopes to improve in the coming years.