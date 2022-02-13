Pari Lass Takes Hiri Hanenamo Crown

After two days of going through the various challenges, today was the final day of judging and all 10 contestants put in all they had left.

21-year-old Miss English stood out from the rest and was crowned in front of a huge crowd of spectators, families, friends and relatives at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium just before 5:30 this afternoon.

The Miss Hanenamo queen thanked both the organising committee and sponsors for ensuring the event was a success. She especially thanked her sister contestants, saying they have built a great bond during the entire pageant program.

Meantime, Runner-Up to Miss Hanenamo was young Guba Hitolo from Elevala Village.