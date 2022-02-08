Parents Urged To Be Responsible

Morobe’s program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, said with thousands of primary and secondary students flocking into schools, parents need to ensure the environment is conducive for learning.

“Because it’s free education, as announced by the Prime Minister and Minister for Education, parents will send many students,” he stated.

“But before they do that, the onus is on parents to make sure the school is in a conducive environment for the students.

“They cannot complain – and sit down – and say oh, the government has not done this or that.

“Who’s going to do that?

“Parents, take responsibility.”

The government has allocated K632 million in the 2022 national budget for the education sector, compared to K486 million in 2021.

This funding exempts students from pre-school up to Grade 12 in government-recognised schools from paying school fees. However, parents and guardians will still have to pay project fees and other necessary fees set by schools.

(Morobe students and teachers waiting around at the Haus Tutumang)