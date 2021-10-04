Parents urged to be responsible

Rosso said parents are responsible for their children’s needs.

It is a parent’s responsibility to provide your child with a place to live, food and clothing.

Additionally, Rosso said parents are expected to give their children the best education possible so that they can take care of themselves in future.

“Ino wok blo memba lo kam baim skul fi blo yu,” said Rosso. (It’s not the member’s job to pay for school fees.)

“Yu kirapim, yu yet yu lukautim. Yu mas hatwok na hamamas wantaim. (You created them, you take care of them. Work hard and be happy at the same time.)

“Taim blo wokim klasrum na ol samting olsem, em wok blo gavman, wok blo mi olsem memba, wok blo kaunsila blo yupla. (When it comes to building classrooms, that’s the government’s job, you member’s job and your councillor’s job.)

“That is our job to provide services.

“Planti taim ol papa mama save tok olsem, wok blo memba lo lukautim skul fi blo ol pikinini, na ol go sidaun lo as blo diwai na plei kas stap.” (Many times, parents say it is the member’s duty to pay for their children’s school fees, and they go sit under trees and play cards.)

Rosso further said Lae is a city of nearly half-a-million people.

He outlined that 50 years ago, a class had 20 to 25 children compared to his recent visit to Bugandi Secondary School where a class had close to 70 students.

He encouraged parents to do their jobs at home to alleviate the burden that teachers face, as well as set their children on the path to a better future.