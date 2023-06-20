Parents build Huonville classroom

Just like other schools in the country, overcrowding became an issue.

With the help of parents, the school constructed a new three-in-one classroom, which was opened today.

“This classroom is around K70,000. The school board and parents worked hand in hand to complete this classroom,” said head teacher, Eston Steven.

“The timeframe that we actually started work was all of term one; so it took four months.”

The head teacher noted that with free education, most parents are now relaxing; they just took their children in for registration early this year, left them with the teachers and are no longer interested in helping out.

“I am asking the parents to support the school, their students, so that we can all work hand in hand for the good of our children’s education.”

This was why the school’s administration encouraged parents to contribute towards the construction of the new classrooms.

Despite some resistance, the school and parents managed to raise enough funds to construct their classrooms. This now brings the total number of classrooms to 18, including an office space in the new building.