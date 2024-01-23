Paradise High School Celebrates Top Student Achievements

Following the school's incentive policy, the top achievers have been recognized and rewarded for their remarkable accomplishments.

Tevita, David, and Sheina, the country's top three students, have zoomed into the spotlight by receiving brand-new cars as a testament to their outstanding academic prowess.

Students within the top 10 rankings have been bestowed with laptops and tablets. Jemimah, securing the ninth position, walked away with a tablet and a laptop, showcasing her exceptional dedication.

Extending the celebration, the remaining 16 students within the top 100 were recognized with laptops and computer bags, symbolizing their achievements.

Paradise High School congratulates these talented students, applauds their dedication, and thanks their parents for their support.

The subject teachers were also acknowledged for playing a pivotal role in shaping these success stories