Paradise College on achievement

Principal and Director, Principal Safak Deliismail spoke to this news team on the insights of student and teachers’ performance.

“Our students performed quite well in the examinations every year in grade 12, 10 and in grade 8 as well. In 2022, we were ranked the first in the permitted schools among the private schools but it requires a lot of hard work” he stated.

He stated that the ratio is 12 to 1, which is a good number for more interaction with teachers and individual students.

Deliismail acknowledged students and teachers for their determination and passion in school work. When asked what advice he’d give to other schools for better performance, he stated that teachers are vital to better student performance.

“It’s a very difficult job, I really appreciate teachers who are working in the rural areas but I believe a good teacher will always bring good results even though he/she doesn’t have the resources, a good teacher will find some way to teach students… A good teacher will always produce good results,” said Deliismail.

School registration opens January 13, 2023.