Papua LNG Pre-development Forum Underway

Communities from all upstream, mid-stream and lower stream affected areas from throughout the province converged at Ara’ava village in Baimuru LLG for the start of the much anticipated stakeholder workshop.

The 6-day pre-forum workshop, which precedes the actual development forum, involves 36 wards of the Baimuru LLG and certain portions of the Ihu LLG. Included in the workshop are the principal landowners of the Elk and Antelope fields under PRL 15, the Pawaia tribe.

The participants are groups that fall within a total area of direct disturbance estimated to be 936 hectares. Of this 20 percent uses existing disturbed areas.

The week-long workshop started last Sunday is spearheaded by the Gulf Provincial Government and looks to identify issues, respective benefits to the different parties under the compromised Oil and Gas Act 1998 and formulate and present a joint position from landowners and the provincial government at the actual forum.

“We have learned a lot from the PNGLNG and we endeavour not to make the same mistakes they have made. A key pillar in our position is to ensure that we maximize the benefits to accrue from the development of gas and hydrocarbons in the Gulf Province,” said Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta.

He said this means the various different beneficiaries of the Papua LNG project must firstly know and understand what is due to them and the fact that not everyone gets the same level of benefits.

The Papua LNG project is a US$10 billion gas and condensate project in the Baimuru LLG, Kikori district in Gulf.

The project is premised on the commercialization of the Elk and Antelope gas and condensate reserves estimated to be 6.2 to 7.5 trillion cubic feet of initial gas and a condensate to gas ratio of 15 to 20 bbl/MMscf.

Average production of raw gas on an annual basis of about 820 MMscfd (peak value) of treated gas and 15,000 barrels per day of condensate exported.

The project has three well pads; One Elk production pad, one Antelope production pad, and an additional pad at Antelope for produced water. There are nine wells in total.

Governor Haiveta said it is very important to know and understand that any benefit to upstream, mid-stream and the lower stream is relative to how the US$10 billion will affect their respective communities and what they will contribute to the project.

The Governor added, “On top of that any position we make as a collective province must also be reflective of the views, wishes and aspirations of the affected communities and the Gulf Provincial Government.”

According to Governor Haiveta, Gulf will explore all its legally sanctioned entitlements.

“We also have our thoughts on how we would like to exercise our share of the domestic market option and how the provincial government would like to ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

“We would also like to gauge the views of the affected people relative to our intentions so we can take a widely agreed, accepted uniform approach. Gulf stands formidable if all levels of government and our people are on the same page and speak one language.”

Meantime, the Papua LNG Project will involve producing and processing the gas and condensate, and then transporting it via pipeline overland and then offshore in the Gulf of Papua to the existing PNG LNG producing and exporting facility (PNG LNG Facilities) in Caution Bay, Central Province.

The onshore export pipeline route will extend from the Purari River at the south end of PRL-15 to the coast at Orokolo Bay. From there, the export pipelines will traverse the Gulf of Papua and will generally follow the same route as the marine PNG LNG gas pipeline, before connecting with downstream LNG facilities in Caution Bay.

At the peak of construction, the project will employ an estimated workforce of 6000, and has a 25-year lifespan, five years of construction and 20 years of operation.