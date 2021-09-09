Papa receives vaccination fridges

The fridges are valued at K40, 000 each and will be stationed at the Papa Salvation Army Aid Post, as Lealea does not have a health facility.

The five fridges, totaling K270, 000 were procured through MOBO Pharmaceuticals whom are the primary distributors, delivering them to the five community project locations at Papa, Lealea, Kido, Boera and Porebada.

Wellington Bellawa of Niu Power Ltd said that the distribution of these much-needed fridges would not only cater to child immunization and snakebites, but also COVID-19 vaccinations.

Bellawa said this initiative and the service of stationed health workers would boost immunization coverage and other health related needs.

Members of the Salvation Army encouraged the volunteer community members and health officers to maintain the resources and not take them for granted.

Director of MOBO Pharmaceuticals, Moses Wiau and his team will be running a 5-day training program for the health workers and volunteers.

The community and ward members of Papa were thrilled with the provision of the resources and thanked Niu Power Ltd for their continued support.

Papa Ward Councilor Alphonse Nunu stressed that working in collaboration with important stakeholders like Niu Power Ltd and MOBO Pharmaceuticals brings in development that is necessary and beneficial to their communities.