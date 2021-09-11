 

Papa receives ExxonMobil support

08:11, September 11, 2021
ExxonMobil PNG recently handed over a building to the people of Papa to be used as a resource centre. This is in conjunction with a fostered partnership that encourages meaningful development, beneficial to the whole community.

EMPNG Executive Director Scott Sandlin said the construction of this important building was made possible because of the collaboration of ExxonMobil and the Gas Resources Company, Veadi Koita Association, Ward Councilors and their workers, and Laba Holdings.

EMPNG are proud to support the people of Papa and with the erection of a necessary resource centre. The ward and their community members can now host formal and social events.

Director Sandlin said these community investment projects amongst many others is solely for the people’s benefit and well-being.

