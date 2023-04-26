Papa Guria legacy celebrated

On Saturday April 15 and Tuesday April 18 in Kokopo, John was also the heartbeat of the East New Britain provincial rugby league flagship the Agmark Rabaul Gurias and was affectionately known as Papa Guria.

The late John Nightingale was the founder and Managing Director of Agmark Pacific ltd until the merger with NGIP Co Ltd in 2005 a position he held until his passing on May 19, 2020, aged 73.

As founding sponsor of the Agmark Rabaul Gurias for the next 29 years Gurias was the forerunner and benchmark team of the country’s semi-professional rugby league competition, PNG National Rugby League Competition.

The Gurias dominance and overwhelming popularity is owed to this great man.

For the record Gurias under John’s leadership holds record of 15 grand final appearances and six premiership title wins. A remarkable record in the country’s premier national rugby league competition history that still stands today.

On another front, John had 47 years of experience in the agriculture industry, as pioneer cocoa and coconut plantation owner. He was a cocoa and coffee trader, coastal shipping owner, agriculture and hardware, steel fab, and general engineering and ship repair through Agmark Group.

But at the end of the day, John was humble and down to earth father figure, mentor and a great family man.

Three years on after his passing, a special memorial celebrating John’s life and legacy was held on Saturday April 15 at his beloved Gurias home turf, the Kalabond Oval.

In attendance at the memorial were Agmark Group staff, business partners, family friends and current and former Guria players who joined the Nightingale family, widow Derrie, sons James and Steven and daughter Nemicah and grandchildren.

The dignitaries included Nick Lyons from RMI, longtime friend and businessman Peter Humphreys, former NGIP Agmark company employee Ben Irima and former Guria mentor and ENB Governor, Michael Marum.

The memorial day had displays of John’s memorabilia and portrait, tributes and concluded with beautiful hymns by various choir groups to bless the day.

John’s memorial was followed by the traditional Tolai shell money breaking which took place at family residence Guanantabu, Kokopo.

The shell money breaking or kutu tabu was performed by John’s adopted Tolai clan through (wife) Derrie’s family to honour and pay respect to the life of her late husband, who was initiated into the tubuan society and part of the community at Kunakunai village Raluana LLG, Kokopo District ever since his arrival in Rabaul.

The kutu tabu ceremony started with the performance of the tubuan rituals to moan and pay their respects.