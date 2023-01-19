PANGU supports GG elect

Prime Minister and PANGU Pati Leader, James Marape said this after Sir Bob polled 71 votes to finish ahead of former Papua New Guinea High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Winnie Kiap, with 33 votes.

The other candidate was former Manus premier and then Governor, Steven Pokawin.

“For continuity and stability, when our Head of State is working well, PANGU and coalition partners gave our support to Sir Bob.

“Continuity and stability are very important in our Head of State. Our Founding Fathers, who wrote the Constitution, saw that in 1975 and gave this office a six-year tenureship with a constitutional provision for second term,” he said.

“This is the highest office of our democracy, and when the incumbent’s work is without disrepute, he as the symbolic head of our country representing our King must continue.

“It was in this context that PANGU and our Coalition partners, right from Government formation last August, gave commitment for Sir Bob’s second tenureship instead of moving on to collect pensions.”

PM Marape thanked Mrs Kiap and Mr Pokawin for their candidacy for Governor-General.

“The two other candidates were a woman and man of high standing, but last year, even before they showed interest, we had resolved for continuity and stability in the office of the Head of State of our country,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that although Pangu and the Coalition had resolved to support Sir Bob, leaders were allowed to vote on conscience, for the candidate of their choice.

“MPs voted for the candidate of their choice through a secret ballot,” he said.

“Even in the Government Caucus, I encouraged all leaders to vote on conscience, and what transpired today was a demonstration of the democratic process at work.” he said.

Parliament was adjourned to March 14, 2023 at 2pm.