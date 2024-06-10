PANGU resolved to dismiss 12 MPs

Additionally, the party has confirmed that party leader and Prime Minister James Marape, and deputy leader and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, will maintain their positions.

This resolution was made during the PANGU caucus at Parliament recently.

The meeting was attended by PANGU MPs including four of the defected PANGU MPs—Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita, Moresby Northwest MP Lohia Boe Samuel, Goilala MP Casmiro Aia, and Lagaip MP Amos Akem.

MPs who defected were also asked to present their case, after which the meeting resolved that the 12 MPs be given seven days' notice of their dismissal from the party.

The Prime Minister clarified that the PANGU Pati Constitution gives them the choice to appeal if they do choose, for re-admittance to the party.

Furthermore, Mr Marape said he has placed the PANGU Pati leadership on the table for members to elect a new leader. Members unanimously agreed that there is no leadership vacancy and reaffirmed their support of the current leader.